Karan Johar, Guneet Monga’s Kill starring Laksh Lalwani to premiere at TIFF 2023; First look unveiled

Karan Johar is currently basking under the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. His directorial venture after 7 years has got immense response from viewers. The film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles has a stellar cast. The filmmaker seems to be on a roll as he is back with another exciting news. His upcoming production, Kill starring Laksh Lalwani will premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2023.

Karan Johar's upcoming production to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Karan Johar's production house, Dharma Productions took to social media to share the first look of the actor Laksh Lalwani in the film and announced the news. The caption reads, "The journey begins at the Toronto International Film Festival! 'KILL' - an action-packed high octane film starring Lakshya - the next action hero to look out for. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film will premier at Midnight Madness at TIFF 2023. Stay tuned, the official poster and teaser will be announced soon. #KILLatTIFF @TIFF_NET #Lakshya #TanyaManiktala @The_RaghavJuyal @Nixbhat #KaranJohar @apoorvamehta18 @guneetm @aachinjain @sikhyaent" The official poster and more details about the film have not been released yet.

Take a look at Karan Johar's announcement here:

Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Karan Johar will be producing the film along with Oscar winner producer Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment. It stars Lakshya Lalwani in the lead and the first look of the actor shows him held hostage with a knife at his neck. The film will premier at Midnight Madness at TIFF 2023. The official poster and teaser will be unveiled soon. Reportedly, Tanya Manktila and Raghav Juyal are also a part of the film. The 48th Toronto International Film Festival 2023 is to be held from September 7 to 17.

Shanya Kapoor, Guneet Monga, and others react

Soon after the filmmaker dropped the news, celebrities lauded Karan Johar and charged their congratulatory messages. Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "can’t wait!" Guuneet Monga, who is also one of the producers also dropped a comment. Netizens also bombarded the thread with sweet messages. One also wrote, "Woah what a launch!"

