Karan Johar, Guneet Monga's Kill starring Lakshya becomes first runner-up in Midnight Madness PCA rankings

The maverick filmmaker Karan Johar is currently enjoying the success of his latest directorial comeback, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh managed to impress the audience. The director-producer being on a roll after the success of his last, had his joint production with Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment; Kill premiered at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival 2023 recently.

Kill becomes the first runner-up in the Midnight Madness PCA rankings

Kill, a joint production of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga Kapoor's Sikhya Entertainment, premiered at TIFF 2023 (Toronto International Film Festival) a few days back. The film marked the acting debut of Lakshya Lalwani in the intense action thriller. The hard-core action-packed film not only won over the audience but also received rave reviews at the film festival.

Not only had this, Kill, starring Lakshya, emerged as the first-runner up in the Midnight Madness PCA rankings at TIFF. After the announcement was made, the team received a huge round of applause and cheers for the team. Notably, after receiving a global appreciation, the film has made fans all the more excited for its theatrical release.

Kill is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt. The film apart from Lakshay also stars Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala. A movie full of high-octane action scenes has already been creating quite a buzz with its announcement poster.

Kill is the second Karan Johar film to premiere at TIFF

Karan Johar is celebrated for his craft. He has delivered several super hit films in Bollywood which over the years have attained the status of iconic movies. Nonetheless, it is worth mentioning that in a long list of achievements in his 25-year-long career, TIFF is not the first time for him. The My Name Is Khan director debuted at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival in the year 2006 with, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. The iconic film had an ensemble cast consisting of Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and Preity Zinta, amongst others.

Now, Kill becomes the second film by Karan to have its premiere at TIFF 2023. This is a sheer testament of his versatility that he can master in any genre.

Karan Johar on the work front

Karan Johar recently made his directorial comeback after a years-long hiatus after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which was released earlier this year in July. After this successful venture, Pinkvilla has exclusively informed you that Salman Khan will be collaborating with director Vishnuvardhan’s next action-packed thriller. The project will be produced by Karan Johar. A source close to the development had revealed that Salman has started prep work for the film and aims to take the film on floors by mid-November. He will be seen playing the role of a paramilitary officer. The yet-untitled film will be shot in multiple schedules and is expected to hit the theatres next year on Christmas 2024 weekend.

