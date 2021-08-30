Karan Johar hails mum Hiroo Johar's 'indomitable spirit' as she undergoes 2 surgeries in last 8 months.

Karan Johar began the week on Instagram with a positive and inspirational note. On Monday, the filmmaker took to his social media account and shared a video of his mum Hiroo Johar on a wheelchair. He hailed her spirit as Karan revealed that his mum has undergone two surgeries in the last eight months.

Yes, you heard that right. Karan Johar revealed that his mum underwent a spinal fusion surgery and a right knee replacement surgery. In the video, Hiroo Johar can be seen and heard thanking the hospital staff for their brilliant support during these tough times.

Karan also thanked a certain Mr Ajay in the video as he panned the camera towards him. He wrote, "My Mother … My super hero! She has had two massive surgeries in the lockdown…. In the past 8 months… Her Spinal Fusion Surgery ( the brilliance of DR BHOJRAJ) and her right knee replacement ( the Genius of DR MANIAR ) She endured both surgeries with her indomitable spirit and a sense of humour."

He added, "She is nearly 79 but has the spirit and zest for life as a millennial does! I am so so proud of her …. I love you so much Mama! Your babies are waiting at a home with a cake and a song!"

Despite his mum's health, Karan has been working without a break. He is currently hosting Bigg Boss OTT for the streaming platform Voot.

