Karan Johar has a savage reply on being called as a matchmaker for his actors at Bhoot trailer launch

Trailer launch of Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship was held in the city today which was attended by Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal and others.

After scaring the audience with the spooky posters and the horrifying teaser, the makers of Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar have released the spine-chilling trailer today. The trailer shows how the spirit waits for you to blink your eyes and comes after you! A trailer launch was held in the city today which was attended by , Vicky Kaushal and others. While the trailer turned out to be scary, the event turned out to be a fun one.

At the trailer launch, a journalist asked Vicky whether Karan has linked him up with an actress or anyone else. To this, the filmmaker Karan said, "Since when have you made me Shaadi.com. I am a creator, director but not a matchmaker. I don't get involved in people's personal life." Vicky then said, "I have also met people. Did you not see who all did I meet in the trailer." Karan Johar concluded the conversation by saying, "You just watch the trailer again and again and don't ask anything else."

Check out Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship's trailer here:

Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship follows the story of a couple who lands into an abandoned ship at the beach. A series of spine-tingling events occur as they are trapped inside the spooky ship. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the first installment of the planned horror film franchise is slated for February 21, 2020. Are you scared about it already? Here's something that you need to know, the film is based on true events that took place in Mumbai years ago.

