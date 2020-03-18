Karan Johar has the sweetest birthday wish for mom Hiroo Johar; Calls her his conscience keeper

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Karan Johar has wished his mom Hiroo Johar on her birthday through the medium of a sweet Instagram post. The filmmaker has also shared a few pictures with her along with the post.

definitely does not need any introduction. Termed as one of the most bankable filmmakers of the Bollywood film industry, he has been ruling hearts through the production of some wonderful movies for almost two decades. His directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starring , Kajol, and Rani Mukerji was a huge hit and that was just the beginning. Over the past few years, Karan Johar has delivered many super hit movies and there are more to come!

It happens to be Karan’s mom Hiroo Johar’s birthday today and on this special occasion, the filmmaker has penned down a special note for her. Here’s what he writes, “The wind beneath my wings....my voice of reason....my conscience keeper and the big love story of my life! I love you so much, mama! @hiroojohar happy birthday! The Student of the Year producer has also shared some beautiful pictures with his mom which are sure to melt anyone’s hearts.

On the professional front, Karan Johar is currently gearing up for his much-anticipated movie Brahmastra featuring Amitabh Bachchan, , and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles. It has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and will be reportedly made into a trilogy. However, Brahmastra’s shoot has currently come to a halt owing to the Coronavirus crisis which has been prevailing all around the world including India. Karan Johar himself has announced the shutdown of production for some time through his social media handle.

