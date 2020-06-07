Karan Johar has the sweetest wish for Ekta Kapoor on her birthday; Says 'We have a karmic cosmic connection'

On the occasion of Ekta Kapoor's birthday, sharing one of his favourite picture with the filmmaker, Karan Johar has posted an adorable wish for her.

Filmmaker has been on a spree of sharing cute videos amid the lockdown of his kids Yash and Roohi on social media. From raiding his closet to dancing to Aankh Marey, Karan’s cute munchkins Yash and Roohi have been bringing the house down amid the lockdown while spending time at home with family. The filmmaker has been chronicling their shenanigans on social media and winning the hearts of many. Recently, the filmmaker shared a throwback photo with his parents Yash Johar and Hiroo Johar along with and .

And today as Karan's friend and filmmaker Ekta Kapoor turns a year older, the Student Of The Year director has the most adorable wish for the birthday girl on this special day. Sharing one of his favourite picture with Ekta Kapoor, Karan wrote, "This is my favourite picture of ours! I love you Ektu!!!! @ektarkapoor you are so special to me and have always been there for me! I love love our one on one dinners and our conversations! We have a karmic cosmic connection and I know you will always have my back .... can’t wait to come and have dinner with Shobha aunty and you!!!! Hugest hug and kiss from Roohi Yash mom and me!!! We love you!!!!"

(Also Read: Karan Johar’s major throwback with Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Akshay Kumar is pure gold)

As soon as Karan posted this sweet birthday wish, Ekta Kapoor commented, "My karmic friend .. like you have my back I have yours! Love you truly for the person you are !!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan will soon be working on his much talked about period drama Takht which is set in the Mughal era and will revolve around the story of the two warring Mughal princes, Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh. The movie will feature Kareena Kapoor Khan as Shah Jahan’s daughter Jahanara Begum, as Dara Shikoh, Vicky Kaushal as Aurangzeb, Anil Kapoor as Shah Jahan and as Dilras Banu. Besides, it will also feature Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles.

Check out Karan Johar's post here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×