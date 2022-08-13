Karan Johar on 'hate online' for Alia Bhatt & his relationship: 'I don't know why people get so annoyed'

Alia Bhatt debuted in Bollywood in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year back in 2012 and since then, the two have shared a bond that has been special to them. 10 Years later, Alia and Karan continue to share a great relationship and several times, the filmmaker has brought his feelings out on his show Koffee With Karan season 7. For it, netizens have questioned as well as trolled Karan Johar on social media in the past few weeks. Now, in a recent chat, Karan finally opened up on getting online hate for his bond with Alia Bhatt.

Karan Johar on what Alia Bhatt means to him

In a recent chat with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Karan was asked to comment on his bond with Alia Bhatt and how he cried when she revealed the news of her pregnancy to him. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani filmmaker went on to explain how much he genuinely loves Alia Bhatt and that he is allowed to love someone despite the hate he gets online. Karan said, "I think Alia and I just make each other cry. I see a lot of hate for the relationship both of us share like, online when I look. I don't know why people get so annoyed. I'm allowed to love somebody from my heart."

Explaining how he felt parental about Alia, Karan continued, "She's the first person I felt parental about. She's the first person I felt like I had a parental instinct for. I love her and the country knows she's one of our finest actors. I have a tremendous amount of love, respect and admiration and I'm allowed to say what I want about her. So, if I cry at her good news and I really feel good then I'm allowed to. I'm like a parent to her. Why should I be pretending for optics. I genuinely love her and I want to say it all the time."

Karan Johar cried when Alia Bhatt told him about pregnancy

In an interview with Etimes, Karan Johar ended up revealing how Alia broke the news of her pregnancy with Ranbir Kapoor to Karan Johar. He had shared that she came to meet him and he was sitting on the Dharma chair with a cap on. He shared that he began crying the moment she said that she is pregnant. He told the daily, "I cried. She came to my office. I remember I was having a bad hair day and I was sitting in a hoodie with cap. And she told me this. And my first emotion was, tears just came out and Alia came and gave me a hug. I remember saying, 'I can't believe you are having a baby'."

The filmmaker was also present during all the ceremonies of Ranbir and Alia's wedding and even revealed the couple's banter during the pheras on Koffee With Karan 7. Alia Bhatt will now be seen in Karan's film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The shoot of the film recently wrapped and it will release in 2023.

