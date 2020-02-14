Karan Johar heads for Filmfare Awards with Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh; See Video

As Bollywood is set to witness the 65th Filmfare Awards, Karan Johar along with celebs like Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and others head for the big night.

The Filmfare Awards 2020 is around the corner and the preparations about the big night are on full swing. Known as the prestigious awards of the industry, the Bollywood A-listers are eagerly looking forward to it. And while the fans are eagerly waiting for the biggest awards night, has shared an interesting update about Filmfare Awards. The renowned filmmaker has shared a video on social media as he heads for the Awards which are being organised in Assam this year.

In the video, he was accompanied by celebrities like Tahira Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana, , , Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan. To note, the video was shot in a plane as these A-listers were en route to Assam for Filmfare awards. The video begins with KJo praising Ayushmann and Tahira for the dressing sense. The camera then pans towards Varun and Ranveer who seem to be having fun during the flight. But what caught our attention was Vicky’s reaction to the video. The Manmarziyan star, who was referred to as the ‘controversial video man’ looked quite worn out. However, when he saw the camera, he took a jibe at KJo for making another video and requested him not to make it.

To recall, Vicky got embroiled in a drug controversy after Karan Johar shared a video of a party at his residence. The actor was accused of consuming drugs at the party. However, Karan later dismissed the reports.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is gearing up to host the 65th Filmfare Awards with superstar . Besides, he is also busy promoting his upcoming horror drama Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship which will hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

