Karan Johar heaps praise on 'producer' Alia Bhatt for Darlings; Compliments Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan

Alia Bhatt, who has successfully carved a niche for herself as a versatile and bankable actress, is all set to add another feather to her cap as she has turned producer for Jasmeet K Reen’s debut film Darlings. The black comedy drama features Alia, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in the lead and has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. In fact, ever since the makers unveiled the trailer of Darlings, it has added to fans’ excitement. And now, the film is once again making the headlines as Karan Johar has heaped praises on Darlings.

Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar shared the poster of Darlings and shared his views about the movie. He wrote, “A debut director so assured that she sucks you into the vortex of #Darlings like a bonafide veteran! To balance humour ( dark and conversational ) with a sensitive subject is a massive challenge in itself but the team of this nuanced noir and exceptionally solid film take it on and emerge victor victorious! So fun! So hard-hitting and so engaging! All at once!” Furthermore, Karan lauded the star cast and called it a ‘fantastic ensemble of cast’. He wrote, “Take a bow Jasmeet @jasmeet_k_reen what a debut!!!! Can’t wait to see more of your work! Congratulations My baby girl @aliaabhatt what a brave decision to begin your producer journey with.. may the sunshine on your content decisions eternally!”

Take a look at Karan Johar’s post:

To note, Darlings also mark Alia’s first collaboration with Shefali Shah and their chemistry in the trailer has been on point. The movie is slated to release on August 5 on Netflix. Apart from this, Alia is also looking forward to the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which also features Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead. The fantasy drama is slated to release on September 9 this year.