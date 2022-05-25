Karan Johar hints at a special announcement on his 50th birthday; Can you guess what is it?

Karan Johar is one of the most loved director-producer of Bollywood. It is a special day for him as he is celebrating his 50th birthday today. The celebrations have already begun from last night and we can see some inside birthday bash pics floating on social media. In fact, Pinkvilla has already reported that KJo will be hosting a grand birthday bash tonight and we cannot wait to see the pictures from the celebration already. Amidst all this excitement, Karan has taken to his Twitter handle to hint about a special announcement and got all his fans wondering what is he going to announce now.

Karan Johar wrote on his Twitter handle, “A special day. A special note. A special announcement. Stay tuned!” The moment he tweeted this, fans took to the comments section and started guessing about the announcement. One fan wrote, “Kwk I know that's right”. Another fan wrote, “Happy bday, hope its your next directorial after Rocky Aur Rani! Cant wait for that.” A third user wrote, “Koi mass movie anounce Kar do like pushpa or kgf with any big bollywood actor.” “Are you doing movie with SRK ?” asked another user.

Check out Karan Johar’s tweet:

According to sources close to the development, Karan Johar has booked Yash Raj Studios for May 25, stepping away from the usual 5-Star Hotel Parties. “Much like his films, Karan will be bringing in his 50th birthday in midst of grand sets and glamour. In fact, the filmmaker has got Amrita Mahal, who has worked on creating the sets of films like Kalank, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and the soon to be released Brahmastra and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, to design the entire set-up for the birthday bash,” revealed a source close to the development.

On the work front, Karan is currently busy with his directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The family based romantic comedy features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in lead. A major chunk of the film has already been shot and the team is now gearing up to wrap up the shoot by September/October this year. It is gearing up for Valentine's Day 2022 release in the cinema halls. His production ventures include Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Brahmastra, Mr Aur Mrs Mahi, Yoddha, and Selfiee among many more.

