Karan Johar on his KWK couch of manifestations: Did he just confirm Sara Ali Khan once dated Kartik Aaryan?

All eyes are on Karan Johar as his chat show Koffee With Karan is all set to premiere today. The promos had already gotten everyone excited for the show. It is clear from the promos that like every season this season is too is going to be filled with a lot of revelations and truths. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be opening season 7 and will be seen as the first guest on the show. While Koffee With Karan is known for the truth bombs that the celebs drop on the show, it has also become the centre point of manifesting relationships between actors.

During a recent conversation with India Today, Karan spoke about the magic of his couch and how it has manifested several relationships in Bollywood. When asked about the love stories and marriages his show is responsible for, Karan quipped that he calls this couch the couch of manifestation. He revealed that he asked Kriti Sanon, who will be seen as a guest on one of the episodes on KWK 7, to just take a name of an actor. KJo further added, “because Katrina on this couch said that she thought she would look good with Vicky, then Vicky collapsed and then the next thing we know is that they are married. Sara (Ali Khan) mentioned Kartik (Aaryan) and they started dating. Alia has mentioned Ranbir season after season and she is married to him today and is going to have his beautiful baby. So it’s fantastic that this couch has actually manifested so many relationships!"

Meanwhile, talking about Karan’s chat show, the first promo of KWK season 7 gave a glimpse of the guests of the new season which includes names like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, etc. Interestingly, the new season will not just be about fun conversations but the celebs will also be seen giving a glimpse of their unfiltered selves. From Sara Ali Khan talking about her ex-boyfriend to Samantha Ruth Prabhu blaming Karan Johar for unhappy marriages, Shahid Kapoor talking about what he misses about being single and more, Koffee With Karan season 7 will witness some spicy conversations on the couch.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan eats noodles, enjoys 'dam good time' with his friends on Europe trip; PHOTOS