Karan Johar, his twins, mum Hiroo test negative: Salute to BMC, truly appreciate the grandest efforts
Karan Johar and his family are safe amid the Covid-19 scare that has gripped his close friends in Bollywood. After Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan tested positive, the filmmaker was at home and had already undergone tests. Karan's results have now come in and the filmmaker has tested negative.
Taking to social media, Karan revealed that he along with his family have tested negative. Taking to his Instagram Story, Karan wrote, "My family and I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of god we are all NEGATIVE! Infact I tested twice just to be safe and am NEGATIVE."
Karan Johar also thanked Mumbai's civic body, BMC, for their help and efforts. He wrote, "I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city.. Salute to them."
On Tuesday, the BMC also sanitised Karan's residence after sanitising Kareena's residence. The actress is currently quarantined at home and is following the required protocols. Her spokesperson had also issued a statement to Filmfare saying, "Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. She has been careful every time she's stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted Covid at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up."
ALSO READ: BMC alleges Kareena Kapoor Khan's family not cooperating post Covid positive result, Saif Ali Khan not in city