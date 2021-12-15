Karan Johar, his twins, mum Hiroo test negative: Salute to BMC, truly appreciate the grandest efforts.

Karan Johar and his family are safe amid the Covid-19 scare that has gripped his close friends in Bollywood. After Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan tested positive, the filmmaker was at home and had already undergone tests. Karan's results have now come in and the filmmaker has tested negative.

Taking to social media, Karan revealed that he along with his family have tested negative. Taking to his Instagram Story, Karan wrote, "My family and I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of god we are all NEGATIVE! Infact I tested twice just to be safe and am NEGATIVE."

Karan Johar also thanked Mumbai's civic body, BMC, for their help and efforts. He wrote, "I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city.. Salute to them."