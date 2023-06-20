Karan Johar honored by British Parliament for contribution to global entertainment; See PICS

It is a big day for Karan Johar as the teaser of his much-awaited film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has been released today. This film brings back KJo in the director’s chair after a hiatus of almost 7 years. The teaser of the film, has created a lot of hype and fans have been praising Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. This film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Apart from this, Karan is making headlines for a special reason and that is for being honored at the British Parliament.

Karan Johar honored at the British Parliament

Dharma Productions took to their Instagram handle to share two pictures of Karan Johar. In the first picture, we can see the director dressed in an all-black attire. He is wearing a black blazer over black pants and paired it with black geeky glasses. He is posing right in front of the British Parliament holding his certificate. In the next picture, we can see him receiving the certificate. Sharing these pictures, Dharma’s official handle wrote, “IT ONLY GETS GRANDER WITH DOUBLE THE CELEBRATION! We’re over the moon to see our captain, @karanjohar honored at the British Parliament in London TODAY for his contribution to the global entertainment industry - celebrating his 25th anniversary year!”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Karan Johar’s 7th directorial after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Student of The Year, My Name Is Khan, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The film will release in theatres on 28th July 2023.