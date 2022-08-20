Karan Johar hopes Brahmastra ‘reaps rich dividends’: Everyone has put their blood, sweat and tears

Brahmastra has been undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films this year. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, and starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles, this mythological, fantasy, sci-fi film is all slated to hit theatres on the 9th of September. Apart from Alia and Ranbir, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. In a recent interview with a leading news daily, KJo not only heaped praises on Ayan Mukerji, but also articulated his hopes that the film reaps rich dividends.

Karan Johar heaps praise on Ayan Mukerji

Talking to IndiaToday.in, Karan Johar said that he is excited about Brahmastra. He also dubbed Ayan Mukerji the most hardworking filmmaker. He further called Brahmastra as a ‘never been seen before spectacle’ which Ayan has worked on for 10 years.

Talking about the movie, Karan further said, "So this kind of hard work, this kind of passion put in by Ayan, Ranbir (Kapoor) Alia (Bhatt), Amit uncle (Amitabh Bachchan), Nag sir (Nagarjuna), Mouni (Roy), and the entire cast and crew of Brahmastra, I hope that reaps rich dividends because everyone has put their blood, sweat and tears into every piece and frame of the magnitude of Brahmastra. I really hope that India and the world really come and watch our film because I can really say this with an assurance that it is beyond worth it. Yeah, we are all like every day, like big soldiers ready to kind of come on the 9th of September and hopefully with the world liking the film."

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported about Brahmastra Part 2 and also revealed that Deepika Padukone will be a part of the film. According to our sources, Brahmastra 2 will be about the story of two key characters - MahaDev and Parvati. "The makers have locked Deepika Padukone to play the character of Parvati. In-fact, Deepika will also make a cameo towards the end of Brahmastra, which will eventually take the film into the second part," revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the actress has already shot for the sequence in question for Brahmastra One: Shiva.

ALSO READ: Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji clarifies why Ranbir Kapoor wore shoes in the temple scene; Releases trailer in 4K