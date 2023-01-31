Karan Johar hosts party for Gen-Z stars: Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Janhvi Kapoor and others attend

Karan Johar is one such name in the Bollywood industry who is known to host grand parties at his residence on several occasions. It looks like last night was one such event where he partied at his house with the Gen Z of Bollywood. We spotted several names like Khushi Kapoor , Shanaya Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, Ananya Panday , Aditya Roy Kapoor, Laksh Lalwani and others heading out from his house late at night. We wonder what the occasion was for this sudden get-together.

In the pictures, we can see Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda seated in one car. The three appear to be getting along quite well. Shanaya can be seen wearing a beige coloured outfit with black patterns on it, Khushi is wearing a white outfit and Agastya a black one. In the next car we see Janhvi Kapoor who is seated with her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. These two have been spotted quite often these days. Then we can see Navya Naveli Nanda in her car. Ananya Panday too was present and was all smiles as her car left the spot. Aditya Roy Kapur and Laksh Lalwani twinned in black and looked dapper in their casual outfits.

Karan Johar reviews Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan

Sharing the poster of Pathaan on his Instagram account, Karan Johar wrote that he doesn’t remember the last time he had so much fun watching a movie in theatres. Calling Pathaan a ‘blockbuster’, he lauded Shah Rukh Khan’s charm and charisma, Deepika Padukone’s beauty and John Abraham’s role as the antagonist. “I don’t remember when I last had such a fun time at the movies!!!! This one’s just the biggest blockbuster !!! Mega is the word!!! The charm, charisma , superstardom, desirability and sheer brilliance of @iamsrk … the hottest , beautiful and sensationally gorgeous agent you will ever find @deepikapadukone the sexiest and most desirable villain @thejohnabraham !!!” wrote KJo.

He further praised director of Pathaan, Siddharth Anand, as well as YRF head Aditya Chopra, and wrote, “Brilliantly directed and conceptualised by SID ANAND! He knows how to mount a film like very few can…. I am so so so proud of my BFF the invisible ADITYA CHOPRA!!! You may never see him! But his vision and brilliance is insurmountable!”

Karan Johar’s work front

Karan Johar has stepped into the shoes of a director after almost 7 years. He recently wrapped up the shooting of his film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The cast also includes Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.