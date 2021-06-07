Karan Johar on how he came up with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Origin of this show happened on a flight

‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ is indeed a fabulous show that depicts the lives of Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari. Karan Johar has claimed that he was the one who came up with the idea for the Netflix show.

The star wives Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, and Seema Khan were recently seen in the Netflix show ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’. The series shows what happens in the life of the wives of Bollywood actors. The show was critically acclaimed for interesting content. recently disclosed that it was he who came up with the idea for the show. Karan stated when he was going for a condolence meeting with Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari and he witnessed their interaction and thought they deserve a show of their own.

Karan Johar said on Clubhouse, “These four ladies are very special to me and have been for nearly two-and-a-half decades. But I want to tell you, the origin of this show happened on a flight. We took a flight to Delhi; we were actually going for a condolence meeting. One of our friends lost their father. We were on a flight to Delhi and that’s when I realised, and I have always known it that these four women are completely crazy”.

Karan went on to add, “Because we were discussing our attires, much like Madhur Bhandarkar’s Page 3, whether Neelam had too much shine on her white kurta or whether Maheep was under dressed for a chautha. It was inappropriate and it was idiotic and it was so much fun that I said that the four of them have to be on a show.”

“But I really thought that they need to be on camera because I thought that barring Neelam, who is a bona fide star and has faced the camera for 40 films, the other three were technically virgins to the camera and I think they were naturals,” said the ‘My Name Is Khan’ director at a reunion of ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives’ on Clubhouse.

