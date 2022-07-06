Karan Johar on how he maintains strong relationships in industry: People need people & that's how life..

Karan Johar is gearing up for the seventh season of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan. The makers of the show even dropped the promo and gave us glimpses of what the new season of the show would be like. Meanwhile, the ace filmmaker, in a recent interview, opened about being one of the most recognised talk show hosts in the world, how he gets his guests to open up on the show and how he manages to maintain good relationships in the B-town.

Karan is known for maintaining strong relationships with B-town celebs over the years. Talking about what it takes to be good with everyone and maintain these relationships with the industry people, Karan told ETimes, “The thing is that we keep our relationship in the industry very seasonal, as per our work commitments. I don't believe in seasonal relationships. If I have connected with you at a party, or a film, at an event... we've interacted, we've created some kind of warmth between ourselves, you've got to keep that connection going. Because people need people and that's how life will be. I think that's what people don't do. They fall off the radar with people and then very conveniently sometimes, want to jump back. It doesn't happen like that. A genuine connection comes when you genuinely want to connect. Every relationship needs nurturing and building, it needs constant attention. You have to give that attention to a relationship."

Meanwhile, talking about Karan’s chat show, the first promo of KWK season 7 gave a glimpse of the guests of the new season which includes names like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, etc. Interestingly, the new season will not just be about fun conversations but the celebs will also be seen giving a glimpse of their unfiltered selves. From Sara Ali Khan talking about ex-boyfriend to Samantha Ruth Prabhu blaming Karan Johar for unhappy marriages, Shahid Kapoor talking about what he misses about being single and more, Koffee With Karan season 7 will witness some spicy conversations on the couch.