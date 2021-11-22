Karan Johar introduces Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor as 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' in a sweet tale; WATCH FIRST poster

Karan Johar had raised everyone’s excitement levels yet again when he shared about a big announcement being on its way. Well, it is time to raise the curtain from this news. Karan Johar has finally announced his new film titled Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. This film will be starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in leading roles and it will be directed by Gunjan Saxena director Sharan Sharma. KJo has shared the motion poster of the film that looks and sounds so exciting that we bet you would be jumping with joy.

In the motion poster, we can hear the voice of Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor saying quite a thoughtful line. Rajkummar can be heard saying, “kabhi kabhi ek sapna pura karne ke liye”, then we hear Janhvi saying, “do logon ki zaroorat padti hai.” It means, sometimes to fulfil a dream you need two people. Sharing this big news with his fans and followers, Karan Johar wrote, “One dream, chased by two hearts. Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, directed by Sharan Sharma who is back with another heart-warming story to tell with his touch of magic! Starring Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor, a partnership to look forward to. See you on the field aka the cinemas on 7th October, 2022.”

As we already revealed in our earlier story, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor would be seen as cricketers in the film and will be training to learn the sport later this year. It’s a fictional tale loaded with emotions and feel-good elements. Sharan Sharma was planning to make a film on this story for a while now and is now all ready to take it on floors. Interestingly, it also marks the reunion of Raj and Janhvi after the recently released horror comedy, Roohi.

