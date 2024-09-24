Karan Johar isn’t impressed by high food prices at theaters; 'Average cost for a family of four can be Rs 10,000'

Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar are two ace filmmakers who have worked with several big actors in the industry. Hence, they are the right people to comment on all things films, from production to star cost and more. Recently, they also discussed how an average movie lover is burdened with the high food cost at cinema halls which keeps them from going to theaters frequently. According to KJo, a family of four has to spend nearly Rs 10,000 the day they go out to watch a film.

In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Karan Johar highlighted the rising food prices in theaters that are pulling back the audience from watching movies on the big screen. Speaking his mind, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani helmer cited a survey that mentioned that out of the 100 homes, 90 said they would watch only two films a year in theatres and this is about an income group that is a massive part of a filmmaker’s audience base.

Karan mentioned that family members said they don’t like to go to cinema halls because when their kids say that they want popcorn or something to eat, they feel bad denying them. Therefore, they would rather prefer going to a restaurant, where they’re only paying for the food and not for the movie ticket.

He further added that parents said that their children would point and say they want caramel popcorn, but they can’t afford it. Sharing what could be the possible reason behind it, he opined, “Because the average cost for a family of four can be Rs 10,000. And maybe those Rs 10,000 are not in their economic planning at all.”

The director-producer also noted that people can’t afford to watch movies and they would only come out on Diwali or maybe when they hear about a massive blockbuster like Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2.

Adding to this, Zoya Akhtar also divulged that people can’t afford to go to the cinema even if they want to go. She added that if cinema lovers are going to go to theaters to watch films twice a year, they would be choosing which films they want to see. “Even if I want to go see Laapataa Ladies, maybe I can’t afford to,” she told the publication. Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is co-producing Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s Jigra.

