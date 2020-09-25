Karan Johar issues an official statement about the alleged drug consumption at his party from 2019

Karan Johar has now issued an official statement about the alleged drug consumption allegations that are doing the rounds. He states that all the allegations are false.

Bollywood director producer has now issued an official statement about the alleged drug consumption allegations that are doing the rounds. He states that all the allegations are false and he does not consume any kind of drugs. The Dharma Productions head honcho goes on to add that he had in the year 2019 given his statement about the alleged use of narcotic substances at his party which took place at his residence. In his official statement Karan Johar states that some media outlets are reporting that narcotics were consumed at the party he hosted in 2019 at his home.

He goes on to further add that the allegations are baseless and false. Furthermore, Karan Johar also states that he does not know Kshijit Prasad and Anubhav Prasad personally and that these two individuals are not aides or close aides of him in any way. Karan Johar in his official statement also states that he or his production house, Dharma Productions cannot be held responsible for what people do in their respective personal lives. He also further adds that the allegations pertaining to the duo have nothing to do with his production house.

The Bollywood director cum producer further mentions in his statement that Anubhav Chopra is not an employee of Dharma Productions. Furthermore, Chopra was associated with the production house for a period of only two months. Karan Johar states that Chopra was associated in the capacity of a second assistant director between November 2011-2012.

