Karan Johar issues an official statement about the alleged drug consumption at his party from 2019
Bollywood director producer Karan Johar has now issued an official statement about the alleged drug consumption allegations that are doing the rounds. He states that all the allegations are false and he does not consume any kind of drugs. The Dharma Productions head honcho goes on to add that he had in the year 2019 given his statement about the alleged use of narcotic substances at his party which took place at his residence. In his official statement Karan Johar states that some media outlets are reporting that narcotics were consumed at the party he hosted in 2019 at his home.
He goes on to further add that the allegations are baseless and false. Furthermore, Karan Johar also states that he does not know Kshijit Prasad and Anubhav Prasad personally and that these two individuals are not aides or close aides of him in any way. Karan Johar in his official statement also states that he or his production house, Dharma Productions cannot be held responsible for what people do in their respective personal lives. He also further adds that the allegations pertaining to the duo have nothing to do with his production house.
Check out the post
The Bollywood director cum producer further mentions in his statement that Anubhav Chopra is not an employee of Dharma Productions. Furthermore, Chopra was associated with the production house for a period of only two months. Karan Johar states that Chopra was associated in the capacity of a second assistant director between November 2011-2012.
(ALSO READ: Manjinder Singh Sirsa states Karan Johar to get summoned in drugs case by NCB: Report)
Anonymous 28 minutes ago
I dont think Karan Johar knows anything about this issue. NCB will know the truth and release Mr Johar. God bless Mr Johar, long live Karan. And SSR must get justice.
Anonymous 28 minutes ago
Bollywood, as a whole, should have spoken up sooner and collectively. Too late for damage control. Today it's these women, tomorrow it'll be the rest of you. Where's the unanimity, where is their collective conscious? Never have I seen such a complete lack of unity and teamwork in an industry.
Anonymous 28 minutes ago
phat-rhea-chy!
Anonymous 29 minutes ago
Karan Johar did not know anything about SSR and Rhea. He shouldn't be involved in this. SSR case should be completed. Justice will be delivered.
Anonymous 31 minutes ago
I appreciate the truthfullness of Mr Karan Johar and his courage to face the lies. Really Sir, you are one of the most respectable man in Bollywood.
Anonymous 31 minutes ago
Stop these lies you SNAKE, You conspired against Sushant. U Mafia killed him, Public will never forgive you. Karma will hit ur 7 generations. Wait n watch
Anonymous 38 minutes ago
Aunty KJO, kitne aadmi thhe? Ab tera kya hoga, kaju?