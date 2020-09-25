  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Karan Johar issues an official statement about the alleged drug consumption at his party from 2019

Karan Johar has now issued an official statement about the alleged drug consumption allegations that are doing the rounds. He states that all the allegations are false.
28067 reads Mumbai Updated: September 25, 2020 11:17 pm
Karan Johar issues an official statement about the alleged drug consumptionKaran Johar issues an official statement about the alleged drug consumption at his party from 2019
  • 7
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bollywood director producer Karan Johar has now issued an official statement about the alleged drug consumption allegations that are doing the rounds. He states that all the allegations are false and he does not consume any kind of drugs. The Dharma Productions head honcho goes on to add that he had in the year 2019 given his statement about the alleged use of narcotic substances at his party which took place at his residence. In his official statement Karan Johar states that some media outlets are reporting that narcotics were consumed at the party he hosted in 2019 at his home. 

He goes on to further add that the allegations are baseless and false. Furthermore, Karan Johar also states that he does not know Kshijit Prasad and Anubhav Prasad personally and that these two individuals are not aides or close aides of him in any way. Karan Johar in his official statement also states that he or his production house, Dharma Productions cannot be held responsible for what people do in their respective personal lives. He also further adds that the allegations pertaining to the duo have nothing to do with his production house. 

Check out the post

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

The Bollywood director cum producer further mentions in his statement that Anubhav Chopra is not an employee of Dharma Productions. Furthermore, Chopra was associated with the production house for a period of only two months. Karan Johar states that Chopra was associated in the capacity of a second assistant director between November 2011-2012.

(ALSO READ: Manjinder Singh Sirsa states Karan Johar to get summoned in drugs case by NCB: Report)

Credits :Karan Johar's Instagram

Latest Videos
Nimrat Kaur’s Untold Story: People felt I didn’t look homely; was offered stereotypical roles
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 3000 ‘happysodes’
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek REACT to their pregnancy rumours which will leave you laughing
Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor ace the ramp for Manish Malhotra at LFW 2016
Tara Sutaria to quit acting to become an air hostess, says ‘Kripya Dhyaan De’
Kedarnath not possible without Sushant’s help, admits Sara Ali Khan at the trailer launch of the film
Aaradhya Bachchan looks conscious with mom Aishwarya and dad Abhishek while facing cameras
After Rakul Preet, Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash arrives at the NCB office
NCB to grill Rakul Preet, Deepika's manager Karishma today. Rakul leaves her house to reach the NCB office
Kangana’s SAVAGE reply to Hritik Roshan and his dad
Sara Ali Khan arrives in Mumbai, will be interrogated by NCB on 26th September in a drug probe
Anonymous 28 minutes ago

I dont think Karan Johar knows anything about this issue. NCB will know the truth and release Mr Johar. God bless Mr Johar, long live Karan. And SSR must get justice.

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

Bollywood, as a whole, should have spoken up sooner and collectively. Too late for damage control. Today it's these women, tomorrow it'll be the rest of you. Where's the unanimity, where is their collective conscious? Never have I seen such a complete lack of unity and teamwork in an industry.

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

phat-rhea-chy!

Anonymous 29 minutes ago

Karan Johar did not know anything about SSR and Rhea. He shouldn't be involved in this. SSR case should be completed. Justice will be delivered.

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

I appreciate the truthfullness of Mr Karan Johar and his courage to face the lies. Really Sir, you are one of the most respectable man in Bollywood.

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

Stop these lies you SNAKE, You conspired against Sushant. U Mafia killed him, Public will never forgive you. Karma will hit ur 7 generations. Wait n watch

Anonymous 38 minutes ago

Aunty KJO, kitne aadmi thhe? Ab tera kya hoga, kaju?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement