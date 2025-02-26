Karan Johar joins hands with Marco director Haneef Adeni for high-octane action thriller: Report

Malayalam cinema’s action expert, Haneef Adeni, is all set to make his mark in Bollywood—and he’s doing it in grand style! Following the success of his gripping and intense film Marco, the director has now teamed up with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions for a high-energy action thriller that is expected to be both stylish and hard-hitting.

The film promises to be a high-impact actioner with a strong beating heart. This upcoming film, which is reportedly being made in Hindi and multiple other languages, will be directed by Haneef Adeni and backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

With the launch of its distribution wing and a diverse lineup of upcoming releases across various genres, the production house has kicked off 2025 on a strong note, further expanding its cinematic footprint.

Adeni, known for his distinct storytelling in films like The Great Father (2017) and Mikhael (2019), once again showcased his expertise with Marco, a gripping and intense action thriller.

Now, he is ready to make his mark in Hindi cinema, bringing his signature high-octane storytelling to a wider audience. The upcoming film is reportedly being planned as a multilingual release, though specific details remain undisclosed.

Haneef Adeni is a filmmaker and screenwriter known for his work in Malayalam cinema. He made his directorial debut with The Great Father in 2017. His next project as a screenwriter was Ameer, starring Mammootty, which hit theaters on March 30, 2017. Following this, he penned Abrahaminte Santhathikal, produced by Goodwill Entertainments.

The film was officially announced on September 7, 2017, by producer Joby George on Mammootty’s birthday. It marked the directorial debut of Shaji Padoor, a veteran associate director in the industry for 22 years, and was released in Kerala on June 16, 2018.

In 2018, Haneef Adeni announced his second directorial venture, Mikhael, produced by Anto Joseph under the banner of Anto Joseph Film Company. In 2023, he directed his third film, Ramachandra Boss & Co., featuring Nivin Pauly in the lead role. Released on August 25, 2023, the film received mixed to negative reviews from critics and ultimately failed at the box office.

His 2024 release, Marco, the standalone spinoff of Mikhael, turned out to be a huge success at the box office.