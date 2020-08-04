Karan Johar joins Ranveer Singh’s live Instagram session to drop a comment and makes a return to social media

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Karan Johar’s post had received massive flak on social media. Since then, the actor kept away from social media. However, recently, Ranveer Singh’s live Instagram session prompted the filmmaker to come back on social media.

Filmmaker became a target of a lot of flak on social media after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. The Takht filmmaker was called out by netizens over the nepotism debate and his post for Sushant received massive flak. Post that, it has been a while since Karan checked in on social media. His last post on Instagram remains the photo with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Amid this, recently, when went live on Instagram to celebrate his team’s win, Karan hopped into the session and dropped a comment.

With his comment on Ranveer’s Instagram live session, filmmaker Karan Johar marked his return to social media. Ranveer went live to support his favourite football team. However, amid that, several celebs commented on his session. From to his designer friend Simone Khambatta, everyone dropped in to check out Ranveer’s live Instagram session. Amid this, Karan too finally made his return to Instagram and dropped a comment on Ranveer’s live session.

The filmmaker left laughter emoticons on Ranveer’s session and indicated that the actor’s jam session left him in splits.

Here is Ranveer Singh’s live session and Karan Johar’s comment on it:

Ranveer Singh went live on Instagram after Arsenal won the #FACup pic.twitter.com/PECCSc2Zgg — RanveerSingh TBT | #83 (@RanveerSinghtbt) August 1, 2020

Meanwhile, when Sushant Singh Rajput had passed away, Karan had expressed grief on social media and had shared a photo with the late actor. He even wrote that he blames himself for not being in touch with him, despite knowing somewhere that the late actor may be in need of someone to share his life with. Part of Karan’s note read, “.Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug.”

However, Karan received massive flak on social media for the same. When he recently joined ’s birthday celebration with , his photos were trolled again by the fans of the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

