Karan Johar on 'Koffee With Karan' receiving hate or getting trolled: It's entertaining

Karan Johar is one of the most prominent filmmakers in the country. He has directed some of the remarkable movies such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and others. Currently, he is hosting the new season of his famous show Koffee With Karan. For those unaware, Koffee With Karan is about having fun, light-hearted chat sessions. Recently, Karan Johar opened up on hate or trolling the chat show receives and called it 'entertaining'.

In an interview with The Hindu, Karan Johar said, "So, I don’t know how much of the hate and trolling is actually about the show; it’s really more about the fact that a show like this exists, and has this kind of abandon. A lot of the hate sometimes is entertaining, because I wonder why they are cursing it so much, but also watching it? I read the threads on Twitter and other portals; reels and reels of discourse that people are having about KWK… and I feel very moved and touched. I’m like, that’s a lot of time you have taken out of your lives to write such a long column on something you hated so much."

To note, Koffee With Karan was first aired in 2005 and is today, it's in its seventh season. The show is running for like 17-long-year. Next, in the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan season 7, the show will witness the Jodi of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani who worked together in the super hit film Kabir Singh.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani in talks for Shashank Khaitan’s rom com with Karan Johar