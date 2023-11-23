Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon-Pooja Hegde and more arrive in style for Kartik Aaryan’s birthday bash; WATCH

Kartik Aaryan, a highly talented and beloved young actor in Bollywood, has delivered several memorable performances over the years. His media interactions and personal life frequently grab headlines. On November 22, the actor celebrated his 33rd birthday with a star-studded party attended by the film industry's crème de la crème. Guests included Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Pooja Hegde, Sharvari Wagh, Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani, and more.

Bollywood stars turn up at Kartik Aaryan's birthday bash

Kartik Aaryan, marking his 33rd birthday, hosted a glamorous party in Mumbai, drawing the who's who of Bollywood. Among the distinguished guests was director Karan Johar, displaying a sharp look in a white shirt, black jacket, trousers, tie, and stylish white shoes, complemented by chic glasses. Johar, wearing a smile, struck a pose for the cameras before entering the venue. Earlier in the day, he had unveiled an exciting collaboration with the birthday boy—an upcoming war drama based on real events. Check out his suave look below:

Kriti Sanon, the stunning actress who previously collaborated with Kartik in films like Shehzada and Luka Chuppi, added a touch of glamour to the party. Rocking a chic black dress above the knee, she paired it with a stylish black sling bag, golden earrings, and a necklace, exuding elegance and charm at the celebration.

Adding a touch of glamour, Tara Sutaria and Pooja Hegde made a stunning appearance at the soiree. Tara rocked a chic black satin dress with a matching clutch, while Pooja opted for a vibrant pink ensemble paired with stylish ankle jewelry, looking like absolute divas. Take a look:

Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak on his birthday

Earlier today, on his birthday, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor paid a visit to Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings from the deity. Embracing a traditional look, the birthday boy donned a simple dark blue kurta paired with white churidar pants and black sandals. He greeted fans and paparazzi with a warm smile, waving and even posing for selfies with enthusiasm.