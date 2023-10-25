Karan Johar lauds Aamir Khan's gaze on masculinity: ‘I think it comes from strong women in his life’

Aamir Khan, also referred to as Mr. Perfectionist in Bollywood, is one of the most versatile and remarkable actors in the film industry. In a career span of over 30 years, the superstar has been a part of a number of critically acclaimed movies and blockbusters. Recently, Karan Johar heaped praise on Aamir, lauding him for showcasing masculinity on screen beautifully.

Karan Johar lauds Aamir Khan for his ‘gaze on masculinity’

In an interaction with Nikhil Taneja for his show Be A Man Yaar, Karan Johar was asked to name an actor who showcases masculinity on screen in a beautiful way. KJo named Aamir Khan, and said that his gaze on masculinity has been ‘just right’ in films. KJo attributed this to the strong women in the Ghajini actor's life.

“His (Aamir Khan’s) gaze on masculinity has never compromised on what the commercial outcome can be. But also, whether it was Rang De Basanti, Dangal, Lagaan, 3 Idiots, I think his gaze on masculinity has always been just right. I think it comes from the strong women in his life,” said KJo.

Karan Johar shares his thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Karan Johar named Shah Rukh Khan as a ‘very sensitive’ person. When asked to mention the warmest hugger, KJo said, “I am a very warm hugger myself. I would say Shah Rukh Khan. Biggest Pathaan hug you get." Karan then added that he admires Hrithik Roshan’s hard work, and said that he works on himself and his craft all the time.

Interestingly, when asked which actor has ‘main character energy’, Karan said he doesn’t know anyone as such in the film industry. When asked if it's Ranveer Singh, KJo said, “He is not what he projects. He is not that ball of energy. He is actually the most extroverted introvert I know."

On the work front, Aamir Khan is all set to return on sets in January 2024 with Sitaare Zameen Par, after a sabbatical of nearly 1.5 years. He also has R.S. Prassanna's adaptation of the 2018 Spanish sports drama Campeones. Meanwhile, he has several movies lined up as a producer.

