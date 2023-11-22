Karan Johar lauds Ekta Kapoor’s ‘solid speech’ at International Emmy Awards as she recalls her journey-WATCH

At the 51st International Emmys in New York, Ekta Kapoor was awarded the esteemed 'International Emmy Directorate Award,' presented by the renowned author and new age leader, Deepak Chopra. She became the first Indian woman filmmaker to receive an International Emmy Directorate Award. Post her win, she shared a video of her acceptance speech, and Karan Johar has now reacted to it.

Karan Johar lauds Ekta Kapoor’s acceptance speech at International Emmy Awards 2023

Yesterday, Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a video of her acceptance speech at the International Emmy Awards. She recalled her journey from starting her company in her dad Jeetendra’s garage, and also thanked him and her brother Tusshar Kapoor for babysitting her son Ravi. Karan Johar re-shared her speech on his Instagram story, and lauded her by writing, “Solid speech.”

In her speech, Ekta Kapoor said that she and her mom Shobha Kapoor started Balaji Telefilms in Jeetendra’s garage, and that for the first few years of her career, they were known as ‘lady producers’. “The irony is the world’s population is solely produced by women,” she said. She then went on to thank the men in her life- her dad Jeetendra, and her brother Tusshar Kapoor for babysitting her son Ravi.

“You make my home wholesome if not conventional. I’d like to thank our two boys, my son and my nephew – Laksshya and Ravi, our surrogate babies who taught me the toughest paths can sometimes lead you to magic. I’m a single mother,” she said.

Ekta Kapoor then dedicated the award to India, and said that she finds a reflection of herself in her nation. “You’ve been pulled, pushed, conquered, ruled and as you found your freedom, you found your voice,” she said.

Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Ridhi Dogra congratulate Ekta Kapoor

Sharing the video of the speech, Ekta Kapoor wrote in the caption, “Parts of the speech @iemmys.” While Ananya Panday congratulated her in the comments section, Kriti Sanon wrote, “Goosebumps!! Congratulations.” Ridhi Dogra commented, “you make India proud simply by being relentless and being stubborn about your dreams, your voice and your many many stories. Congratulations. India is Proud !!!!”

ALSO READ: International Emmys 2023: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and more are PROUD of Ektaa Kapoor-Vir Das