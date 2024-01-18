Karan Johar lauds Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail; says it 'passed the test with flying colors'

Karan Johar is one of the most successful producer-directors of Bollywood. In his long career, he has closely observed the industry and knows the pulse of the audiences. Recently, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani helmer praised Vikrant Massey's film 12th Fail while talking about how certain films disrupt the traditional sense of which film should work in which medium.

Karan Johar praises 12th Fail

In an interview with Forbes India, Karan Johar was asked if he has come up with a formula to decide which film will release theatrically and which will go to the digital space. KJo said that while big films work on the big screens, there are certain genres that do well on OTT. He then gave an example of Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail while saying that it's not the rule as there are exceptions.

He said, "So I think there are some genres, I feel, and sub-genres that - and of course, this is not a rule - there's an exception to every rule like 12th Fail just kind of passed the test with flying colors. And that would have, to anybody's thinking mind say, 'Oh that perhaps is a great digital film but turned out to be a solid commercial success and well done to the team and to Vinod Chopra who is such a veteran."

Celebrities have praised 12th Fail

Recently, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story to laud 12th Fail. She wrote, “One of the most beautiful films I have seen in a while! With such fabulous performances.. Just too too too beautiful!!!!” (red heart emojis). She then praised the performances of Vikrant and Medha Shanker and wrote, “@vikrantmassey you were SO SO spectacular I am in awe! @medhashankr heart and soul of Manoj’s journey.. so special and fresh and all things heartwarming! @anantvjoshi outstanding!”

The actress further added, "And lastly Vidhu Vinod Chopra sir - this film really hits the spot! So moving. So inspiring. So complete! I am FULL of love after watching this film!" (red heart emojis). To the entire cast and crew! Take a bow" (sparkles emojis)."

Deepika Padukone shared Alia's Insta story and expressed why she agrees with it. She wrote, “I couldn’t agree more! Congratulations to the entire cast and crew.” Earlier, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also showered praise on the film. Sharing a poster of the drama, he wrote: "Probably the best mainstream film I’ve seen in 2023 @vidhuvinodchoprafilms at the age of 71 has crafted a masterpiece out of a simple story of an adamant man wanting to be more than what life gives him."

He also wrote: "A filmmaker at the peak of his storytelling and at this age . Means I have hope too . A new benchmark has been set by VVC for filmmakers like me who have been feeling a bit lost . Kudos to the whole team who I don’t know and all the actors . Especially @vikrantmassey @medhashankr @anshumaan_pushkar @anantvjoshi and the cinematographer Ranga , the production designer and the music directors and writers "

12th Fail is directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and is based on the book of the same name which is inspired by the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. It stars Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr and Anand V Joshi among others. The film turned out to be a critical and commercial success upon its release.

