Karan Johar leaves for Goa with family amidst ongoing controversies and backlash: Report

Karan Johar has been keeping a low profile for quite sometime. The filmmaker is reportedly heading out of the city for a brief getaway.
September 16, 2020
Karan Johar is accompanied by his mom and kidsKaran Johar leaves for Goa with family amidst ongoing controversies and backlash: Report
Karan Johar has been away from the limelight for quite some time. The filmmaker received major backlash post the emergence of debates around the nepotism row after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. The chat show host did attend Neetu Kapoor’s birthday party the pictures of which surfaced on social media. However, the paparazzi were hardly able to spot him. Now, according to the latest reports, Johar was spotted at the Mumbai airport recently. He was accompanied by his mom and kids.

According to a report by DNA, the family has left for Goa for a brief getaway. The filmmaker opted for a chic outfit that includes a leopard print jacket. However, unlike the previous times, Karan Johar did not wait to pose for the shutterbugs and was reportedly in a hurry to enter the airport premises. He also carried a neon-coloured backpack with him. And of course, Johar, his kids, and mom adhered to the new normal as they had their masks on.

Karan Johar’s last production, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl received mixed reviews from the audience. He is currently gearing up for his next important project which is Brahmastra. It features Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles. It has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. He has a few more projects lined up that include Dostana 2 and Takht.  

