Karan Johar likely to be summoned by NCB over 2019 viral party video; 2 Dharma employees under scanner: Report

Karan Johar's party video came under the scanner yet again as Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had filed a fresh complaint with the NCB.
17726 reads Mumbai Updated: September 25, 2020 03:49 pm
After summoning Bollywood A-listers like Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor, the Narcotics Control Bureau is now likely to summon Karan Johar. According to a report in CNN News 18, the filmmaker will mostly be called in by the NCB over the viral 2019 party video. Karan Johar's party video came under the scanner yet again as Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa filed a fresh complaint with the NCB a few days ago.  

Alleging that Karan Johar's last year's party video, which went viral, involved drugs, the politician had filed a complaint and even met Narcotics Control Bureau DG Rakesh Asthana in regards to the same. The NCB took cognisance of Sirsa's complaint and had even sent the viral video for testing - to gauge its authenticity. 

Meanwhile, two employees of Karan Johar's Dharma productions are reportedly now under the scanner. First, the NCB conducted raids at Kshitij Ravi Prasad's Versova residence. As per reports, marijuana was recovered from his residence and he has been taken to the NCB office for further questioning. The second employee is Dharma Production’s Assistant Director Anubhav Chopra who is reportedly being grilled by the NCB today. 

Apart from Karan Johar, Sirsa has also filed a complaint against Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan and other stars who were present at the party and featured in the said video. He alleged that "drugs were used" by those who attended the party. 

