Karan Johar looks dapper in yellow sherwani as he arrives for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's mehendi; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot this week. Pinkvilla exclusively informed that the lovebirds will get married on April 15th at the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor's Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai and fans are extremely excited to see the first glimpse of the duo as husband and wife. Now, the wedding festivities have kick-started today and the Bhatt and Kapoor family is currently gearing up for the duo's Mehendi.

Ahead of the ceremony, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, her daughter, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Anissa, Ayan Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were seen arriving. Now, Karan Johar was also clicked at the Vastu residence as he arrived for Ranbir and Alia's mehendi ceremony. In the photos, one can see the filmmaker looking dapper as he donned a yellow sherwani for the celebration

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding: Haldi celebrations begin; See venue, date, guest list details & more