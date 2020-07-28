Karan Johar made ‘hurt calls’ when My Name Is Khan got no nomination at an award show claims senior journalist

Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, several people have spoken up about the ruthless side of Bollywood. A senior journalist penned a long column where he remembered how filmmaker Karan Johar could not accept that his film My Name Is Khan did not get any nomination at an award show.

It has been over a month since Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden and untimely demise and it has rattled the world of Bollywood. Several people have spoken up in these times and post Sushant’s death, netizens have been calling out several big names including filmmaker . The debate of nepotism has rekindled and many users have questioned Karan Johar over it, post Sushant’s demise. Now, as per a recent report, a senior journalist has also written about the dark side of Bollywood in his column and alleged that Karan made ‘hurt calls’ when My Name is Khan did not get any nomination at an award show.

In his column in The Print, the senior journalist claimed that the filmmaker not just made ‘long, pained hurt calls’ but also threatened to ‘boycott’ the award show, mere three days before the main event. The journalist’s column alleges that the jury did not pick My Name is Khan that year, despite it being a big hit. He recalled how Johar was disappointed at the fact that the jury did not find his film worthy of an award. He, however, mentioned that the film eventually got a viewers' choice award that did not come under the jury's jurisdiction.

The journalist’s story read, “There was an incident every year. I am choosing the few here to illustrate the power of every possible element: A dynasty, a clique or an individual star. In the 2011 awards (for 2010 releases), My Name is Khan was apparently the biggest hit. It did not get nominated in any category. Right or wrong, we wouldn’t know, because we let the jury be. And the jury that year was headed by someone as widely respected and accomplished as Amol Palekar. was also a contracted performer and a stage presenter. Trouble began three days earlier, as usual. There were threats of a boycott. I never heard this from Shah Rukh — before, during the awards or later, to be fair. But from people “around the film”. There was panic and I had to field long, pained, hurt calls from Karan Johar, who simply wouldn’t accept that the jury had not found the film worthy of an award.”

There was panic and I had to field long, pained, hurt calls from Karan Johar, who simply wouldn’t accept that the jury had not found the film worthy of an award. Senior Journalist

Further, sharing how he handled the situation, the journalist recalled, “I was told dark theories on why poor Palekar might dislike those who made “the greatest hit in years”. How dare he choose instead a “marginal film” like Vikramaditya Motwane’s Udaan! There were threats of a boycott not just “by us, but the entire industry”. We held our nerve again, and a breather came as the viewers’ choice award, based on an internet poll conducted by our host TV channel, went to the film (My Name Is Khan). We were satisfied because it wasn’t a jury award and our process was clean.”

Meanwhile, the filmmaker has been called out even by Bollywood actress too. Recently, in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Kangana questioned the Mumbai Police over not questioning the filmmaker. On Tuesday, Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta recorded his statement at the police station. Also, it was confirmed by the Mumbai Police that Karan will be recording his statement in the case this week. Karan’s last post on Instagram was a picture of him and Sushant with a long note wherein he said that he blamed himself for not keeping in touch with him.

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai Police CONFIRMS Karan Johar’s statement to be recorded this week

Credits :The Print

Share your comment ×