Karan Johar makes an 'Important Announcement' about the new season of Koffee with Karan

Karan Johar is one of the most popular producers and directors of Bollywood. But one thing that he does best is host Koffee With Karan. Fans love to watch this chat show and it is among one of the most popular chat shows. This show has always made it to the headlines for the guests who come on the couch and the revelations that they make. Well, everyone was eagerly awaiting the next season but it looks like that is not going to happen. KJo released a shocking statement and announced that his chat show will not be returning.

Taking to his social media handles, Karan Johar wrote, ‘Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I’d like to think we’ve made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning…’ Sharing this note, KJo captioned it as ‘IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT’. Fans immediately took to his comments section and expressed their sadness.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar has donned the director’s hat for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani after almost 7 years. This film will see Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles. Apart from them, you will also get to see veteran actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The team recently flew to Jaisalmer to shoot for the remaining portions of the film right after Ranbir-Alia’s wedding.

