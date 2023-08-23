Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and others up the style quotient at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s house party; see PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of those rare Bollywood stars who prefer to stay from glamorous industry parties and events. However, Bebo is often seen partying with her closely-knit friends' circle, mostly in one of their houses. The popular Bollywood star, who recently hosted an intimate get-together for her besties at her plush Mumbai pad, took to her Instagram handle and shared some of the fun moments from the night with her buddies, filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Malaika Arora, and others.

Kareena Kapoor parties with Karan Johar, Malaika-Arora, and others

The intimate get-together, which was held at her residence, was attended by her best buddies including director Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, and a few others. However, Karisma Kapoor, who is mostly seen in all of her younger sister's private bashes, gave this get-together a miss owing to her busy schedule.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, as always looked pretty in a multi-color kaftan maxi in the pictures, which are now going viral on social media. Malaika Arora twinned with her BFF and opted for a dark green kaftan. Karan Johar, on the other hand, looked stylish as always in a printed sky blue and black hooded sweatshirt, which he paired with grey jogger trousers, a pair of white sneakers, and transparent eyeglasses. Amrita Arora opted for a black t-shirt and white jacket, for the night.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora's Instagram stories, below:

