Karan Johar is mighty embarassed by his 'Sex and Magic' hoodie as kids Yash and Roohi goof around; Watch

returned with his second season of The Lockdown with the Johars and was back to sharing adorable, goofy videos of his twins Yash and Roohi on Instagram. The filmmaker has been sharing videos since a while now and his kids have taken a dig at possibly everything. On Thursday, Karan Johar shared another such video on his Instagram Story. For a change, Yash and Roohi did not take a dig at their father but the filmmaker was indeed embarassed because of his own hoodie.

In the video, Karan's son can be seen goofing around with one of Karan's hoodie which has 'Sex and Magic' written on the chest. With Roohi also playing around the closet, Karan goes on to explain that he is rather embarassed. He can be heard saying, "Yash, why are you holding this? Oh god, am so embarassed."

Check out the hilarious video below:

Just yesterday, Karan showed off his kids' singing skills. Sharing the video, Karan wrote, "Clearly singing is not in our genes! Apologies in advance ! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles." Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, after turning fashion critics for Karan, Yash and Roohi also turned diet police for their father while they all ate burgers. In fact, Yash also went on to call him fat but Karan said that they are only healthy.

