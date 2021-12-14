Karan Johar, mother Hiroo Johar among 40 people who got tested for COVID by BMC

BMC has tested 40 people in filmmaker Karan Johar’s building including the filmmaker and his mother Hiroo Johar. Apart from them, 10 of Karan Johar’s staff members took the RT-PCR test conducted in the building by BMC as well. Moreover, KJO’s house was properly sanitized. This comes after Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora tested positive for COVID on Sunday after a private dinner. Later, Kareena and Amrita’s friends Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor also tested positive for the virus. It must be noted, however, that Karan Johar has tested negative.

On Monday, it was reported that Kareena and Amrita tested positive for COVID. Later on, both the actresses confirmed this on their respective social media handles while stating that they are now following proper health protocols. BMC also organized COVID-19 testing camps in both the actresses’ buildings so that more people can be administered RT-PCR tests. Moreover, BMC officials have also sanitized the actresses’ buildings. BMC has also decided to keep a regular check on the actresses’ health.

As per a report in India Today, BMC sources revealed that Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan was the first to contract the virus. Seema, Kareena, Amrita, and Maheep were among others who attended a get-together at Karan Johar’s house on December 8th. Maheep Kapoor, wife of Sanjay Kapoor, also tested positive for COVID later. The actresses have reportedly isolated themselves at home. Neelam Kothari, who appeared in the show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives along with Seema, and Maheep reportedly got herself tested for the virus and the report was negative.

ALSO READ: BMC seizes Kareena Kapoor Khan's house; Karan Johar and her house get sanitized