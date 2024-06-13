Karan Johar moves Bombay High Court against unlawful use of his name in Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar title

Renowned Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday (June 12) approached the Bombay High Court against the makers of the Hindi film, Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar. The Kill producer has requested the court that his name should be prevented from using in the title of the film.

The plea addressed the unlawful use of his name in the title and demanded an urgent stay on the film’s release, which is poised for June 14, 2024. The plea sought a permanent restriction and restraining order against the producers of the movie, IndiaPride Advisory and Sanjay Singh, and writer-director Bablu Singh for the usage of Karan Johar’s name in the film’s title.

The plea was presented before a single bench of Justice RI Chagla on Wednesday, and the court agreed to hear the plea on Thursday (June 13). The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director highlighted that the film’s title directly referred to his name, violating his personal rights, and rights to publicity and privacy.

Karan remarked that by using his ‘brand name’ without authorization, the filmmakers are manipulating his goodwill and reputation. The suit remarked that the film is scheduled to release on June 14 and its promotional assets including the trailer and posters have been distributed in public areas and on social media. Johar pointed out that the promotional materials were causing severe loss and damage to his goodwill and reputation.

"These trailers and posters have caused and are continuing to cause irreparable loss and damage to the goodwill and reputation of Johar. Further, such a release of the film with the title containing his brand name 'Karan Johar,' together or in parts, will cause irreparable loss and damage to the goodwill and reputation which he has gained after investing huge amounts of time, effort, and money," the suit stated.

Karan Johar's work front

On the work front, Karan Johar is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Kill, in the producer’s capacity. The film premiered last year at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The trailer of the film was released yesterday on Wednesday.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Kill stars Raghav Juyal, Lakshay Lalwani, Tanya Maniktala, and more in important roles and is poised to hit the theaters on July 5.

