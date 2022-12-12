Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Vidya Balan, and more get snapped at Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor’s cocktail party
Filmmaker Guneet Monga and her fiancé Sunny Kapoor are going to tie the knot on December 12 this year. Prior to the wedding, the couple is holding a pre-wedding bash at the moment. Have a look.
Looks like prominent filmmaker Guneet Monga is all set to tie the knot on December 12 with her best friend Sunny Kapoor. Earlier on Sunday, Monga shared stunning pictures from her mehendi and sangeet ceremony which were loved by many netizens. Monga is the founder of her production house, named Sikhya Entertainment, and is best known for her works in Bollywood movies like Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 1 and Part 2, Peddlers, The Lunchbox, Masaan, and Pagglait.
The star-studded cocktail party of Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor is taking place at the moment. At the venue in Mumbai, several high-profile celebrities graced the event including Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Vidya Balan, and Sanya Malhotra to name a few.
Among others who have marked their attendance at the pre-wedding bash are Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy, Tahira Kashyap, Konkana Sen Sharma, and Yuvika Chaudhary.
Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor’s mehendi ceremony
Sharing the pictures of their mehendi ceremony on Instagram, the couple wrote, “About last night. Brb gettting married. | Shagan and Mehendi | Day 1 #GunSung. ” This post by the couple has been liked by popular celebrities like Ekta Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and more.
