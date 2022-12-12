Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Vidya Balan, and more get snapped at Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor’s cocktail party

Filmmaker Guneet Monga and her fiancé Sunny Kapoor are going to tie the knot on December 12 this year. Prior to the wedding, the couple is holding a pre-wedding bash at the moment. Have a look.

Filmmaker Guneet Monga and her fiancé Sunny Kapoor are going to tie the knot on December 12 this year. (Images from Manav Manglani and APH)

Looks like prominent filmmaker Guneet Monga is all set to tie the knot on December 12 with her best friend Sunny Kapoor. Earlier on Sunday, Monga shared stunning pictures from her mehendi and sangeet ceremony which were loved by many netizens. Monga is the founder of her production house, named Sikhya Entertainment, and is best known for her works in Bollywood movies like Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 1 and Part 2, Peddlers, The Lunchbox, Masaan, and Pagglait.

Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Vidya Balan, and more get snapped at Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor’s pre-wedding bash

The star-studded cocktail party of Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor is taking place at the moment. At the venue in Mumbai, several high-profile celebrities graced the event including Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Vidya Balan, and Sanya Malhotra to name a few. 

Among others who have marked their attendance at the pre-wedding bash are Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy, Tahira Kashyap, Konkana Sen Sharma, and Yuvika Chaudhary. 

 

Have a look at the glimpses here. 

 

Bhavana Panday

Chunky Panday

Divya Dutta

Guneet Monga and fiancé Sunny Kapoor

Guneet Monga and fiancé Sunny Kapoor

Guneet Monga and fiancé Sunny Kapoor

(From Left To Right): Karan Johar, Bhavana Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Chunky Panday

Neha Dhupia and Karan Johar

Karan Johar

Konkana Sen Sharma

Manjot Singh

Mona

Sonali Bendre with Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia and Karan Johar

Rhea Chakraborty

Sanjay Kapoor

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra

Shweta Tripathi

Tahira Kashyap

Vidya Balan and Sidharth Roy Kapur

Yuvika Chaudhary

Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor’s mehendi ceremony

Sharing the pictures of their mehendi ceremony on Instagram, the couple wrote, “About last night. Brb gettting married. | Shagan and Mehendi | Day 1 #GunSung. ” This post by the couple has been liked by popular celebrities like Ekta Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and more. 

