Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Vidya Balan, and more get snapped at Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor’s cocktail party

Looks like prominent filmmaker Guneet Monga is all set to tie the knot on December 12 with her best friend Sunny Kapoor. Earlier on Sunday, Monga shared stunning pictures from her mehendi and sangeet ceremony which were loved by many netizens. Monga is the founder of her production house, named Sikhya Entertainment, and is best known for her works in Bollywood movies like Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 1 and Part 2, Peddlers, The Lunchbox, Masaan, and Pagglait.

The star-studded cocktail party of Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor is taking place at the moment. At the venue in Mumbai, several high-profile celebrities graced the event including Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Vidya Balan, and Sanya Malhotra to name a few.

Among others who have marked their attendance at the pre-wedding bash are Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy, Tahira Kashyap, Konkana Sen Sharma, and Yuvika Chaudhary.

Have a look at the glimpses here.