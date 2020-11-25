Karan Johar not keen on releasing Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's much delayed Brahmastra on OTT?

While Brahmastra's shoot is set to be completed this month, producer Karan Johar is not keen on releasing the film on OTT platform. Find out why.

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra has been delayed for quite sometime now and just when fans hoped that they would finally get to see the massive spectacle on the big screen in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic played spoilsport. The and starrer has made much noise on social media and while the makers announced the release date this year as December 2020, it has been pushed yet again due to the pandemic.

Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and , has been shot across multiple cities and countries. With the shoot set to be completed this month, producer is not keen on releasing the film on OTT platform, reported Bollywood Hungama.

A source told the portal, "Disney+ Hotstar has now asked Fox Star Studios if they can hand over Brahmastra for their streaming platform. What it means is, Disney+ Hotstar wants Brahmastra to bypass theatrical release and arrive on its platform directly. They feel Brahmastra is a keenly awaited biggie and if it gets premiered on their platform, it'll fetch them record streams."

However, Karan is not completely sold on the idea. "Producer Karan Johar has not shown interest. He believes that the VFX heavy, grand film would be best enjoyed in cinemas. As of now, there are no talks on the Brahmastra sequels. All the efforts of Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios are on completing the first part. The shoot of the film is to get over this month after which the team will fully concentrate on the post-production," the source revealed to the portal.

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

