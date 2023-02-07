Karan Johar offers glimpses of Yash, Roohi's Mickey Mouse themed-birthday bash; Taimur, Inaaya have a blast

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar , who is currently busy enjoying Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding in Jaisalmer, has shared a sweet birthday wish for his kids' Yash and Roohi. His munchkins turned 6 today. Recently, Karan hosted a Mickey Mouse-themed birthday bash for them. Today, he took to social media and dropped an inside video from Yash and Roohi's birthday party. The doting daddy also penned a beautiful note for them.

In the video, the birthday babies are seen sporting black outfits featuring Mickey Mouse cartoons. KJo also twinned with his kids. The video also features KJo's mother Hiroo Yash. Other celebs like Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are seen with their kids, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Taimur Ali Khan are seen having a blast. The grand birthday bash hosted by KJo also saw fun rides, scrumptious cakes and Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy mascots entertaining the kids.

Along with the video, the Student of the Year director wrote sweet words for the 'precious pieces of his heart'. He wrote, "Precious Pieces of my heart turn 6 today… this love is difficult to describe but it feels like a burst of so much love that every other emotion takes a back seat! I am blessed to have mother with me on this parental journey! God knows I would be nowhere without her… she’s the pillar all 3 of us lean on!"

KJo further added, "Happy birthday Roohi and Yash! Be anything you want to be but please Always be kind… dada loves you to the moon and back!" Have a look: