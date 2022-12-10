Karan Johar on directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: ‘I have made this film with only conviction’

Karan Johar is one of the most well-established and reputed filmmakers in the Indian film industry. He has directed popular films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, etc —-all of which performed exceedingly well at the box office. And now, the ace filmmaker is looking forward to his next directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ which is slated to hit the theatres next year.

On Friday, several actors and filmmakers including Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde, Anurag Kashyap, Karthik Sivakumar, Srinidhi Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan, and more candidly spoke together on a wide arena of topics at a round table discussion hosted by Galatta Plus.

Here, Karan Johar, the popular filmmaker, was asked how he feels about 2022 in terms of his career progression. Johar, funnily said, “I am just very happy and very grateful for the success of Koffee With Karan. I just feel that if everything fails (in my life), it will be a great backup plan. I was very nervous before it was released. I felt like this was my strong future and I am really happy with it. Anyway, jokes aside.”

“It has been a turbulent ride this year for many filmmakers. But it has also been a wake-up call. I think as someone, say as a studio head, if I have not taken heed to that wake-up call, then I'll be stupid. Delusion is a disease without any vaccination in our industry. And I don’t want to be deluded. Neither to the success nor the failure of films. I just want to keep learning. Today has been a learning. Every film that I have watched in the last couple of years has been a learning. The box office has been a learning. The core conviction (in films) that is lacking has been something that I have learned,” he said.