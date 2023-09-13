Karan Johar on how he mutes negativity around him: ‘Even in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani…’

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is basking in the success of his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, recently opened up about how he mutes the noise of negativity around him. He shared that he is not afraid of judgment anymore, and now that he has been through the worst, he can face the trolling and negativity, without letting it affect his life too much. He also shared the example of Tota Roy Chowdhury's character (Chandon Chatterjee), from his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. KJo said that just like Chandon, he was also considered different from other boys, during his childhood.

Karan Johar on how he mutes the negativity around him

In a conversation with Film Companion at TIFF, Karan Johar said, “Vicariously, we live our lives through cinema. Even in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Tota Roy Chowdhury's character (Chandon Chatterjee), Alia's father in the film, and what he spoke about being laughed at as a child when he wanted to dance. It was pretty much a section of my childhood where I was considered different from the other boys. Unusual. People would use all kinds of words at that time that were hurtful.” Tota Roy Chowdhury plays a kathak dancer in the film.

Karan then added that when he looked back, he realized that it was an attempt to weaken him. “Very easily, you can get weakened by what people say about you. But I felt like 'Thank God I have cinema where I can express myself,’” he said.

He further added that he doesn’t pay heed to people’s judgment as he wants to live life on his own terms, without trying to cater to anyone else. “And when he (Tota Roy Chowdhury) said in the film 'hunar ka koi gender nahi hota', I believe that. I believe that tomorrow if I wanna dance on the stage, some would call it effeminate, some will call it a piece of art. I’m not afraid of judgment anymore. I feel like I have been through the fire and now I can face it. Now the trolls don't matter to me,” said Karan. He added, “At one point of time, you have to realize that you live your life once. If you start succumbing to external pressures, you will never be able to live your life the way you want.”

Karan Johar recently attended the premiere of the upcoming actioner Kill, starring Lakshay and Raghav Juyal, during the Toronto International Film Festival. The film is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, and produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga.

