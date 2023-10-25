Karan Johar on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s ‘flawed’ gender politics; says THIS Shah Rukh Khan dialogue makes no sense

Karan Johar, one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Bollywood, made his directorial debut with the 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which recently clocked 25 years of its release. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol, became a cult classic and is loved by fans even 25 years later. However, with changing times, Karan Johar’s perception about the film has also changed. In a recent interview, KJo admitted that the gender politics of the film is very flawed.

In a conversation with Nikhil Taneja on Be A Man Yaar, Karan Johar admitted that the gender politics of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is very flawed. “He (Shah Rukh Khan) liked the hot girl (Rani Mukerji), and the best friend (Kajol), but just because she was not so-called hot he didn't love her. And when she became hot, he fell in love with her. It was like gender politics were all wrong,” said KJo, admitting that he would never want to do that again.

He said that back then it was all very new to him. “Because, that was also me, just being impressionable by Hindi cinema, and not by the gender politics of the world. It was new to me,” said KJo. He further added that back then, he didn’t know better, and thought stalking was romance. It was not until he was told how stalking can actually result in terrible things, that he realized how problematic it is.

If you have watched Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, you must be aware of Shah Rukh Khan’s famous line from the film- “Hum ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hai, shaadi bhi ek baar hoti hai ... aur pyar ek baar hi hota hai (We live once, die once, and marry once…and fall in love once). Karan Johar mocked this line of SRK and said that the line makes no sense at all and doesn’t go with the narrative of the film as Shah Rukh’s character Rahul ends up getting married twice, and falls in love twice.

“Toh I was like, 'What was I thinking, why did I write this? But then I realized that the word 'conviction', aap uske saath chale jao personally or in cinema. You go with that conviction, and your journey will end well,” he said.

