Karan Johar on not being invited to Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding: Became embarrassing for me

The thirteenth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will feature Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Sait, Kusha Kapila, and Niharika NM. The four will get together to judge the Koffee With Karan Awards while dishing out a hilarious episode of laughter, fun and explosive behind-the-scene secrets of the season. Having repeatedly expressed how much Karan Johar hates being left out of weddings, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker finally opened up about the peer pressure of missing one.

The filmmaker revealed that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding was embarrassing: “When Vicky and Katrina were getting married, it became very embarrassing for me. It got to a point where people were like you did not tell us about them, you are at the wedding and still not telling us, etc! It got very embarrassing to admit that I had not been invited. Then after the wedding came the sympathies and doubts. People were like why weren’t you invited? Is everything ok between you guys?” said KJo.