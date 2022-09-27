Karan Johar on not being invited to Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding: Became embarrassing for me
In the finale episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar reveals why not being invited to Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding was embarrassing.
The thirteenth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will feature Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Sait, Kusha Kapila, and Niharika NM. The four will get together to judge the Koffee With Karan Awards while dishing out a hilarious episode of laughter, fun and explosive behind-the-scene secrets of the season. Having repeatedly expressed how much Karan Johar hates being left out of weddings, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker finally opened up about the peer pressure of missing one.
The filmmaker revealed that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding was embarrassing: “When Vicky and Katrina were getting married, it became very embarrassing for me. It got to a point where people were like you did not tell us about them, you are at the wedding and still not telling us, etc! It got very embarrassing to admit that I had not been invited. Then after the wedding came the sympathies and doubts. People were like why weren’t you invited? Is everything ok between you guys?” said KJo.
Further, he added: “When I got to know that Anurag Kashyap had also not been invited to Vicky-Kat’s wedding, I did find a little peace." Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, last year at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, in an intimate ceremony and took social media by storm with their dreamy photos from the wedding and pre-wedding festivities.
On the work front, KJo is also directing Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Whereas Katrina is currently shooting for Merry Christmas. She will be next seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. Vicky has Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan, an untitled film with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, Sam Bahadur and Govinda Naam Mera lined up ahead of him.
