Karan Johar recalls speaking about his sexuality with Shah Rukh Khan; says he made him feel ‘like an equal'

Karan Johar says Shah Rukh Khan was the ‘first man’ who didn’t make him feel lesser

In a conversation with Nikhil Taneja on We Are Yuvaa, Karan Johar said that Shah Rukh Khan was the first person who made him feel that he was okay. He said that the Pathaan actor was born and brought up in a very progressive environment, and he had worked with all kinds of people. Karan then recalled how there was a time when his parents weren’t able to understand things.

He said that his feminine side was coming out so strongly, and people made fun of it. As he grew older, people weren’t quite open about laughing at it, but he could tell there was chitter-chatter about the way he walked and spoke. “I remember Shah Rukh Khan was the first man that didn't make me feel lesser for some reason. He made me feel like an equal,” said KJo.

Karan Johar says Shah Rukh Khan had a lot of open chats with him

He further added that Shah Rukh Khan accepted what in those days was considered ‘being pansy, being effeminate or walking funny.” He revealed that SRK also had a lot of open chats with him and that he became his go-to person whenever he wanted to discuss anything about his personality and sexuality.

“Whenever I had to say the biggest thing about my personality and sexuality, I spoke to him first. He was that one sense of support. Even he doesn't realize what he's been to me,” said Karan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar have worked together in a number of films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Na Ho, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, etc.

