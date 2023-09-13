Karan Johar on tackling the 'nepo mafia' tag by launching Lakshya in Kill: 'He is a rank outsider...'

Karan Johar is currently basking in the glorious success of his last directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film met with positive critical response and strong box-office results. Post that, Kjo has come up with an action thriller that nobody was expecting. Titled Kill, the film is backed by Dharma Productions and stars Raghav Juyal and Lakshya in the lead.

Karan Johar on Kill

In an interview with Film Companion, Karan was asked if launching Lakshya with Kill is a gentle reminder to people who call him the 'nepo mafia.' He said that it is and the reminder is "in your face." Kjo added, "You criticize us for everything. You curse us. You speak about the fact that we support and encourage nepotism, nepo babies, all the flak that comes to us." He continued, "I wanna say if you give us the flak, then today give us the credit. Lakshya is a rank outsider. This is a very expensive film mounted entirely on him. We have produced it, we have funded it, Dharma Productions has funded. The money, the risk is all ours."

Kjo said that Lakshya went through auditions to bag the role and worked hard for it.

Karan Johar on why people love to hate him

During his conversation with Sneha Menon Desai, Karan was asked why people love to hate him. In response, the Dharma head honcho said that it’s cool to hate him.

“I’m also like pouting at age 50 into a camera, I sometimes wear shiny clothes and walk the red carpet, I’m coming across catty on a chat show, I’m laughing like a hyena sometimes; can be annoying. I’m everywhere. You put on the TV I’m endorsing a product, I’m judging a reality show, I’m hosting a talk show. I can be annoying to people who don’t know me as a human being. So, it’s kind of cool to hate this person because you don’t know them and you find that what the hell is going on with this person’s life and I can understand why I get the hate,” he said. However, he told his haters to give him the benefit of the doubt.

About Kill

Kill is written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala. The film had its world premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival in the Midnight Mass section where it received positive reviews.

ALSO READ: ‘I can understand why I get the...': Karan Johar says it’s ‘cool’ to hate him as he can be annoying