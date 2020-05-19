Karan Johar is one doting dad as he gushes over his 'Denim Darlings' Yash and Roohi; See Pic

Apart from sharing the usual fun videos, Karan Johar also posted a super candid and endearing photo of his kids, Yash and Roohi, twinning in their denim outfits.

If there is one celebrity who is keeping us entertained amidst this lockdown with some adorable content, it is none other than . The filmmaker's videos with his children, Yash and Roohi, not only put a wide smile on our faces but are equally loved by his fans and celebrities. Apart from sharing his usual fun video, Karan also posted a super candid and endearing photo of his kids twinning in their denim outfits.

In the photo, Roohi and Yash can be seen striking a happy pose for the camera. While Roohi wore a cute little denim dress with a white tee, blue socks and shoes, her brother Yash smiled for the camera in his white tee and denims with a lollipop in his hand. Roohi, too, looked sporty as she held a lollipop and a football whistle around her neck. Like any doting dad would, Karan gushed over his twins and called them 'Denim Darlings'.

Check out Yash and Roohi's photo below:

Just yesterday, Karan shared a hilarious video with his munchkins as they called him a 'monkey'. From criticising his wardrobe and expensive shoes to calling him 'budha' (old), Yash and Roohi have won the Internet by trolling the filmmaker for almost everything.

Meanwhile, recently, Papa Johar turned teacher for his twins and asked them some general knowledge questions. But one question had us all in splits. Karan Johar asks Yash to name the country that he lives in and to this, the tiny tot said, " and Amitabh Bachchan."

