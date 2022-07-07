Karan Johar opens up about Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan: 'It's going to be a Tsunami at the box office'

Karan Johar is one of the greatest filmmakers who has been in the movie business for over two and a half decades. The director has collaborated with the biggest of actors and made iconic movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to name a few. He also ventured into anthologies with Bombay Talkies and Lust Stories. Apart from direction, he has made a mark as a very successful producer who knows his business really well. As we speak, his production houses Dharma Productions and Dharmatic are working on over a dozen projects simultaneously. Karan is busy promoting his controversial gossip show Koffee With Karan, which premiered digitally, on 7th July, 2022.

As we are all aware, Karan Johar has great fondness for his hero Shah Rukh Khan and is often seen saying words in praise of the legendary actor whenever he gets the opportunity to. Karan has been extensively promoting the seventh season of his show Koffee With Karan and in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, when he was asked whether Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan would grace his show, he said, “Well, Aamir, yes. Shah Rukh I think should really only explode at the time of Pathaan. So I know he is not doing much, not facing any media right now and that’s the best decision for him because when Pathaan does come, it’s going to be a tsunami at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan has kept people waiting and desired and the more they wait, the more they will really give back in terms of love, to I believe the biggest star of our country.”

Have a look at the video, HERE.

Karan Johar’s statement has confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan won’t be a part of Koffee With Karan this season and his next full-fledged appearance shall be at the time of Pathaan. In a recent interview with Anupama Chopra, he talked about how King Khan’s aura captivated and enamored guests at his 50th birthday bash.

Karan Johar is currently working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. He moves on to his action film right after the release of the much-awaited family drama. Meanwhile, the first episode of the seventh season of Koffee With Karan has premiered digitally and it has already got social media buzzing.

