Karan Johar opens up on hate against Koffee With Karan: This is all virtual, it’s not real

Koffee With Karan S7 is just a few hours away from its premiere. Ever since the announcement for the upcoming season was made, fans have been excitedly waiting for their favorite celebs to get candid, honest, and showcase their fun side of the show. A few days back, Karan Johar also dropped the trailer for this season, and it got netizens talking in no time. And now, ahead of the first episode, KJo has opened up about the hate against his popular talk show, Koffee With Karan, and against Bollywood in general.

Karan Johar on hate against Koffee With Karan S7

Koffee With Karan has been subjected to trolling and has found itself in several controversies in the past. Talking to PTI, Karan said, “There was a lot of social media hate generally towards Bollywood at one point and ‘Koffee with Karan’ popped up as one of the targets… But I knew even then that this is all virtual, it’s not real. It’s not really the truth because had it been why would Disney+ Hotstar want to do the show? Why would actors want to come on the show? Why would I be still interested in doing it? I think we were all aligned. And that’s why we realised that all that negative banter was just that — it was a mirage. It didn’t really exist. None at all.”

Karan also questioned the hate against Bollywood as he asked, “How can you suddenly start hating Bollywood, something you have loved for over 100 years?” He expressed that the negative wave never worried him and that he knew that it shall pass. The filmmaker mentioned how the films are now doing well in the theatres. He said that the hate just emerges from people’s own frustrations and angers. He said that he hopes that the nameless and faceless trolls that the negativity and hate that they spread will come back to bite them.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is gearing up for the premiere of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan S7. The show will start streaming on an OTT platform from today, the 7th of July. The first episode will feature his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Apart from this, other celebs like Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and more will be seen.



ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda to Samantha, all the celebs who will make their debut on Koffee With Karan 7

