Karan Johar opens up about Brahmastra facing criticisms; Reveals what upsets him the most

Brahmastra , the fantasy adventure film which hit the theatres in September this year, has emerged as a massive commercial success. The project, which is helmed by Ayan Mukerji is being lauded for its unique and rooted theme and stellar visualisation. Even though Brahmastra faced criticisms for its forced romantic track and amateur dialogues, it didn’t prevent the Ranbir Kapoor starrer from emerging as one of the biggest post-pandemic successes of Indian cinema. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, producer Karan Johar opened up about Brahmastra facing criticisms.

In his interview, Karan Johar revealed that both he and the Brahmastra team members are always open to criticism. The filmmaker added that he is okay with everybody voicing their opinions on the film. However, Karan Johar stated what made him upset, in the process. “We have people who work in the industry and for the industry. Sometimes I feel that they can be critical, but being negative is not nice. We accept criticism with open arms. Because being critical is very imperative. Everyone needs that kind of policing. But I feel, sometimes some people push that from being critical to being negative," said Brahmastra’s producer.

The director added that he always wanted to ask those people why they don’t want this film to work. "I wanted to ask them - don’t you want to make sure this massive cinema experience gets the footfall so that we can force forward with so much more,” said Karan Johar. “That’s the only thing that upsets me, that people within the industry sometimes, celebrate the ruination of a film. And I feel that’s never a good thing,” added the head honcho of Dharma Productions.

About Brahmastra

The Ayan Mukerji directorial, which featured Alia Bhatt as the female lead, is the first installment of a trilogy. Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo appearance in the film, which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in the other key roles. The second installment of the Ranbir Kapoor-starring franchise, which has been titled Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev, has been slated to hit the theatres in December 2025.

