Karan Johar opens up about success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; ‘It was a make or break situation’

Karan Johar, the senior Bollywood director made a grand comeback to filmmaking with the recent blockbuster, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The romantic drama, which hit the theatres in July, this year, features talented actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The exceptional box office performance of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani let even the cast and crew members of the films surprised, as a success of this magnitude was not expected. In a recent interview with The Indian Express, director Karan Johar revealed why this success was so important for him.

Karan Johar about the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

In his chat with the film fanatics, host Shubra Gupta asked Johar how did it feel when the Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh landed the way it did. "The truth is that I'm a bit overwhelmed. It's not that I was not hoping for this. But I think the environment in our industry was kind of turbulent at the time and I haven't released a film that I've directed in 7 years. Plus, the last three years were not easy on me or the industry. There was a lot of negativity. And all that anxiety kind of built a ball of anxiety inside me which I hadn't addressed," revealed Karan Johar.

"I had brushed a lot under the carpet because I wanted to appear resilient - to not only my family but also to my company. It all came out at the week of the film's release, with the anxiety and panic attacks. There was no sleep, there was just sheer nervousness," recalled the filmmaker.

"Right now, when people talk to me about the film I still have a bit of that in me. It's going to take a while before this film leaves my system. Because I hadn't realised how stressful it was for me. Even though I feel failure is very critical in anyone's journey, this time I felt I couldn't afford to fail. This film had eventually reached a stage where it had to be like a make-or-break situation for me," added Karan Johar.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The romantic drama features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the titular characters Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, a Punjabi boy and Bengali girl who fall in love. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani features veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in the key roles. Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, Abhinav Sharma, and others appeared in the other supporting roles. The project is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

